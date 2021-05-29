Chicago officer who fatally shot Anthony Alvarez investigated for road rage incident, sources say

Officer Evan Solano seen arguing with driver while holding gun, multiple sources tell WLS-TV.
EMBED <>More Videos

CPD officer who killed man investigated for road rage incident, sources say

CHICAGO -- WLS-TV's I-Team has new details on a road rage incident in Chicago's Logan Square that was caught on video.

The incident, which took place in the 2900-block of Logan Boulevard on May 21, is now part of an internal investigation by the Chicago Police Department.

Multiple sources tell the WLS I-Team the man seen with the weapon in his hand arguing with another driver is Chicago Police Officer Evan Solano.

WATCH | Raw video of Logan Square road rage incident
EMBED More News Videos

RAW VIDEO: Multiple sources tell the ABC7 I-Team the man seen with the weapon in his hand arguing with another driver is Chicago Police Officer Evan Solano.


Solano is the same officer who fired the fatal shots that killed Anthony Alvarez two months ago.

Police body camera video released of that shooting by the Civilian Office of Police Accountability shows Alvarez running away from police with a weapon in his hand.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
illinoispolice shootingcaught on videou.s. & worldchicago police departmentroad rage
Copyright © 2021 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Light rain, snow in the mountains expected in SoCal Friday
What to know about religious exemptions for COVID vaccines
LIVE: Megadoppler 7000 HD
Amount of oil leaked in OC less than originally thought: Investigators
LA County mandate takes effect for large events, indoor areas of bars
Instagram fitness influencer Ca'Shawn 'Cookie' Sims found safe
DEA busting dealers selling fentanyl-laced pills on social media
Show More
Biden to restore 3 national monuments cut by Trump
Mystery man at Dodger game was not fugitive, Marshals say
Journalists from Philippines, Russia given Nobel Peace Prize
Adele breaks her silence on her divorce, new love, and upcoming album
VIDEO: 3 Lake Tahoe bears fight over pond space
More TOP STORIES News