CHP seeking witnesses in shooting on 15 Freeway in Ontario that killed 72-year-old man

ONTARIO, Calif. (KABC) -- The devastated family of a 72-year-old man who was shot and killed while driving on the 15 Freeway in Ontario last week is urging potential witnesses to step forward.

"My dad loved life, and unfortunately his life was tragically taken," said David Magana of his father, Abelardo Magana. "It was not his time to go."

Investigators say Magana was driving home from work on Dec. 14, traveling southbound on the 15 Freeway near Jurupa Street around 5 p.m. when it happened.

Authorities say the suspect was apparently in some kind of road rage incident with another party when the man stopped his vehicle, got out and fired a handgun.

"At this time, our investigators believe the suspect of the shooting incident was on foot, standing in freeway lanes as he fired the gunshot in the direction of Mr. Magana," said Capt. Mario Lucio of the CHP. "He was not the intended target... of this tragic crime. He was driving home on the freeway, as we all use, just to get home."

There is no suspect description and the vehicle is described only as a dark-colored Kia SUV.

Now, Magana's family and authorities are asking anybody who may have more information to come forward.

"We believe other motorists saw something. They had to have. Traffic would likely have been stopped behind this shooting incident," said Capt. Lucio.
