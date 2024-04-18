L.A.-area crew stole more than $250K in lottery scratchers from 7-Eleven stores, LASD says

Investigators believe the same crew committed 44 robberies over two months, stealing lottery scratcher tickets with a retail value of more than $250,000.

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Los Angeles County sheriff's deputies recently arrested members of a robbery crew that specializes in stealing scratcher tickets from 7-Eleven convenience stores.

Investigators believe the same crew committed 44 robberies over a period of two months, stealing California Lottery scratcher tickets and other items with a retail value totaling more than $250,000.

They allegedly redeemed more than $90,000 from the stolen lottery scratcher tickets.

In surveillance video released to the public, two members of the crew are seen entering a 7-Eleven, with one hopping the counter and grabbing trays full of tickets and handing it to the other member before they bolted from the store - all within a matter of seconds.

As detectives were investigating the case, they say they caught the crew red-handed, robbing another 7-Eleven store of more than $3,000 in scratcher tickets.

Three adults and one juvenile were arrested and booked on robbery charges. The adults were being held on $100,000 bail and the teen was detained in a juvenile facility. The names of the suspects were not immediately released.