Robbery suspect hits pedestrian during East LA chase

Police are searching for a robbery suspect who struck a pedestrian after leading authorities on a chase in the East L.A. area.The suspect crashed near the intersection of Gleason Avenue and Velasco Street in Boyle Heights after leading California Highway Patrol on a chase.The suspect, who police say may be armed, abandoned the vehicle and fled on foot into a residential area.According to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department, a perimeter had been set up as authorities searched for the suspect.There were no immediate details on the pedestrian's condition.