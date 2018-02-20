Robbery suspect hits pedestrian during East LA chase

BOYLE HEIGHTS, LOS ANGELES (KABC) --Police are searching for a robbery suspect who struck a pedestrian after leading authorities on a chase in the East L.A. area.
The suspect crashed near the intersection of Gleason Avenue and Velasco Street in Boyle Heights after leading California Highway Patrol on a chase.
The suspect, who police say may be armed, abandoned the vehicle and fled on foot into a residential area.
According to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department, a perimeter had been set up as authorities searched for the suspect.
There were no immediate details on the pedestrian's condition.
