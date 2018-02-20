Robbery suspect hits pedestrian during East LA chase

EMBED </>More Videos

Police are searching for a robbery suspect who struck a pedestrian after leading authorities on a chase in the East L.A. area. (KABC)

BOYLE HEIGHTS, LOS ANGELES (KABC) --
Police are searching for a robbery suspect who struck a pedestrian after leading authorities on a chase in the East L.A. area.

The suspect crashed near the intersection of Gleason Avenue and Velasco Street in Boyle Heights after leading California Highway Patrol on a chase.

The suspect, who police say may be armed, abandoned the vehicle and fled on foot into a residential area.

According to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department, a perimeter had been set up as authorities searched for the suspect.

There were no immediate details on the pedestrian's condition.

This story is developing. Please check back for updates as they become available.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
police chaserobberyhit and runlapdlos angeles police departmentCHPcalifornia highway patrolBoyle HeightsLos AngelesLos Angeles County
(Copyright ©2018 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
LAPD: Nick Young arrested during traffic stop in Hollywood
Popular YouTuber identified in crash that killed mother, daughter
West Covina kickboxing coach arrested on suspicion of lewd acts with kids
'Don't let your guard down,' federal officials tell Hawaii
Pope in Ireland decries abuse cover-up, meets with victims
Shooting in Altadena leaves one person wounded
2 killed in fiery tanker crash on 105 Freeway in Hawthorne
Food truck feeds drivers on 105 amid gridlock traffic after fiery crash
Show More
'Dodger Killer' Verlander dropped with $1M lunch bill in Beverly Hills
Elon Musk says Tesla will remain a public company
Japan's foreign minister says Japan House fosters good relationship with US
Japan House brings Japanese culture, innovation to Hollywood
Jonathan Gold tribute set for Sunday at LA City Hall
More News