Fresno State's Chicano/Latino Commencement becomes giant dance party

Graduation ceremonies turned into a giant dance party as Fresno State held its 48th Chicano/Latino Commencement Celebration.

FRESNO, Calif. -- A video capturing an energetic dance party that broke out during a commencement ceremony at Fresno State over the weekend has gone viral, racking up millions of views online.

On Saturday, the university held its 48th annual Chicano/Latino Commencement ceremony.

During an intermission, students and facility in the crowd began dancing to the music that was being played.

President Saúl Jiménez-Sandoval joined in on the celebration, showing off some of his dance moves.

As of Monday night, the original video has over four million views on TikTok.