Robbery suspect linked to heists in Moreno Valley, Perris

MORENO VALLEY, Calif. (KABC) --Riverside County investigators are asking for the public's help to track down a robbery suspect linked to thefts at two locations just miles apart.
The first theft occurred on Aug. 28 at a Walgreens located at 16020 Perris Boulevard in Moreno Valley. The suspect was described as a black man standing approximately 6 feet tall, weighing more than 300 pounds with a shaved head. He was wearing a white T-shirt and a stud earring in his left ear, authorities said.
The second strong-arm robbery took place on Sept. 3 at a Circle K located at 3995 North Perris Boulevard in Perris. Investigators believe the suspect in this robbery is the same suspect in the Walgreens theft in August.
During the Perris incident, the suspect wore a Dallas Cowboys baseball cap and an Iowa Hawkeyes lanyard around his neck. He wore a black colored shirt and a stud earring in his left ear similar to the one seen during the Walgreens theft.
If you have any relevant information about this case, you're urged to contact Deputy Manny Campos at (951) 210-1000 or after hours at (951) 776-1099 or by email at PerrisStation@RiversideSheriff.org.