Robbery suspects lead police on chase through LA, Glendale

Two robbery suspects led police on a high-speed chase from the Highland Park area through LA, weaving in and out of traffic and narrowly avoiding collisions with other cars and pedestrians.

By ABC7.com staff
LOS ANGELES (KABC) --
Two robbery suspects led police on a high-speed chase from the Highland Park area through Los Angeles and Glendale, weaving in and out of traffic and narrowly avoiding collisions with other cars and pedestrians.

The chase started Tuesday afternoon in the Highland Park area. The robbery suspects in an SUV led police onto the 210 Freeway and then the 2, then pulled onto surface streets in the Glendale area.

They weaved in and out of surface traffic, narrowly missing cars and then jumped back onto the 2 Freeway briefly, before returning to surface streets in neighborhoods near Dodger Stadium and the LAPD academy.

At times they hit speeds of 70-85 mph on surface streets, switching onto the wrong-direction lanes, running red lights and narrowly missing pedestrians and bicyclists.

They continued to pull onto and off nearby freeways and flee on surface streets in the downtown LA area. They were also seen throwing items, possibly clothing, out the back window of the SUV.

At one point, they were nearly boxed in by surface-street traffic downtown, but a truck blocking them slowly moved out of the way and let the chase continue, as pedestrians scattered on the sidewalk.

It was unknown if the suspects were armed.

DEVELOPING: This story will be updated.
