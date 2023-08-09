Robert De Niro's grandson Leandro died of accidental overdose, medical examiner says

The cause of death for Leandro De Niro Rodriguez, the grandson of Robert De Niro, has been released by the New York City medical examiner's office.

NEW YORK (KABC) -- Leandro De Niro Rodriguez, the grandson of Robert De Niro, died last month from an accidental fentanyl overdose, according to the New York City medical examiner's office.

The 19-year-old died July 2 in Lower Manhattan from what the medical examiner described as the toxic effects of fentanyl, bromazolam, alprazolam, 7-aminoclonazepam, ketamine and cocaine.

The manner of death was ruled accidental.

Twenty-year-old Sophia Haley Marks, allegedly known as the "Percocet Princess," was arrested last month in connection with the death.

Marks is accused of selling the 19-year-old a fake oxycodone pill laced with fentanyl despite knowing it was deadly.