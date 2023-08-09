WATCH LIVE

Robert De Niro's grandson Leandro died of accidental overdose, medical examiner says

Wednesday, August 9, 2023 5:26AM
The cause of death for Leandro De Niro Rodriguez, the grandson of Robert De Niro, has been released by the New York City medical examiner's office.

NEW YORK (KABC) -- Leandro De Niro Rodriguez, the grandson of Robert De Niro, died last month from an accidental fentanyl overdose, according to the New York City medical examiner's office.

The 19-year-old died July 2 in Lower Manhattan from what the medical examiner described as the toxic effects of fentanyl, bromazolam, alprazolam, 7-aminoclonazepam, ketamine and cocaine.

The manner of death was ruled accidental.

Twenty-year-old Sophia Haley Marks, allegedly known as the "Percocet Princess," was arrested last month in connection with the death.

Marks is accused of selling the 19-year-old a fake oxycodone pill laced with fentanyl despite knowing it was deadly.

Copyright © 2023 KABC Television, LLC. All rights reserved.
