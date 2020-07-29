Health & Fitness

Joe Biden offers condolences to Long Beach Mayor Robert Garcia following his mother's death from COVID-19

Long Beach Mayor Robert Garcia is receiving support from presidential candidate Joe Biden after the death of his mother.
LONG BEACH, Calif. (KABC) -- Long Beach Mayor Robert Garcia is receiving support from presidential candidate Joe Biden after the death of his mother, local healthcare worker Gaby O'Donnell.

O'Donnell died earlier this week due to complications from COVID-19, and Garcia told his Twitter followers Tuesday night about the call he received from Biden, who the mayor endorsed for the Democratic Party Presidential nomination.

The mayor wrote in a series of tweets: "I can't express enough how much comfort it brought me. My family will be forever grateful for his words and support."



Garcia shared fond memories of his mother, who immigrated to the U.S. from Peru.



The mayor tweeted two weeks ago that his 61-year-old mother and his stepfather had tested positive for the virus. At the time, both were in stable condition at Long Beach Memorial Hospital but were on ventilators.

Garcia had hoped his mom, who was a health care worker for over 25 years, would make a full recovery.

However, on Monday he announced her passing in a statement.

RELATED: Long Beach Mayor Robert Garcia's mother dies from COVID-19 complications at 61
EMBED More News Videos

Long Beach Mayor Robert Garcia's mother has passed away due to complications from COVID-19, he announced Monday.



"My brother and I are heartbroken. Our mother was the kindest and most compassionate person we've ever known," Garcia tweeted.

O'Donnell was a beloved medical assistant in a doctor's office at City of Hope.

Her co-workers shared numerous photos with Eyewitness News. O'Donnell was often at the center of every picture. They recall her love of family, and her stories of coming to America from Peru with her young son Robert and working to achieve the American Dream.

Garcia added that his stepfather, Greg O'Donnell, is still in the hospital on a ventilator.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnesslong beachlos angeles countycoronavirus deathslong beachcoronavirusjoe bidencovid 19 pandemiccovid 19
Copyright © 2020 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
LIVE: Officials provide update on coronavirus response in LA County
Here's what Riverside County's antibody study says about fatality rate, herd immunity
CA may create $600 weekly unemployment benefit
California withholds COVID money from 2 defiant cities
Teachers union rejects LAUSD proposal to teach in empty classrooms
OC Board of Education sues California over school closures
Train derails on Arizona bridge that collapses, catches fire
Show More
Trump tweets about 'suburban dream' after diversity rule revoked
Benches clear as Dodgers' Joe Kelly taunts Astros' Carlos Correa
Conflict between business owners, OC officials about re-opening
3 found dead inside mobile home in Ontario, police say
LIVE: Big Tech CEOs testify before Congress
More TOP STORIES News