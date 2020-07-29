Joe Biden offers condolences to Long Beach Mayor Robert Garcia following his mother's death from COVID-19

This evening I received a call from Vice President @JoeBiden about my mom. I can’t express enough how much comfort it brought me. My family will be forever grateful for his words and support. — Robert Garcia (@RobertGarciaLB) July 29, 2020

She loved to help people and lived a happy and joyous life. She will always be our guiding light and the center of our lives. My brother and I want to thank the incredible team at Long Beach Memorial for taking care of our mom during her last days. — Robert Garcia (@RobertGarciaLB) July 27, 2020

Long Beach Mayor Robert Garcia's mother has passed away due to complications from COVID-19, he announced Monday.

LONG BEACH, Calif. (KABC) -- Long Beach Mayor Robert Garcia is receiving support from presidential candidate Joe Biden after the death of his mother, local healthcare worker Gaby O'Donnell.O'Donnell died earlier this week due to complications from COVID-19, and Garcia told his Twitter followers Tuesday night about the call he received from Biden, who the mayor endorsed for the Democratic Party Presidential nomination.The mayor wrote in a series of tweets: "I can't express enough how much comfort it brought me. My family will be forever grateful for his words and support."Garcia shared fond memories of his mother, who immigrated to the U.S. from Peru.The mayor tweeted two weeks ago that his 61-year-old mother and his stepfather had tested positive for the virus. At the time, both were in stable condition at Long Beach Memorial Hospital but were on ventilators.Garcia had hoped his mom, who was a health care worker for over 25 years, would make a full recovery.However, on Monday he announced her passing in a statement."My brother and I are heartbroken. Our mother was the kindest and most compassionate person we've ever known," Garcia tweeted.O'Donnell was a beloved medical assistant in a doctor's office at City of Hope.Her co-workers shared numerous photos with Eyewitness News. O'Donnell was often at the center of every picture. They recall her love of family, and her stories of coming to America from Peru with her young son Robert and working to achieve the American Dream.Garcia added that his stepfather, Greg O'Donnell, is still in the hospital on a ventilator.