Man arrested in New Year's Day fatal stabbing of actor in North Hollywood

By
Actor killed on New Year's Day in North Hollywood

NORTH HOLLYWOOD, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- A man was arrested in the killing of a 50-year-old actor who was stabbed in North Hollywood on New Year's Day, Eyewitness News has learned.

Marvin Monterrosa, 28, was arrested by Los Angeles police Jan. 31 and is being held on more than $2 million bail, according to booking records.

Robert Mosca was fatally stabbed Jan. 1 around 1:35 a.m. near Sarah Street and Vineland Place after he and two people he was with were approached from behind by the suspect, police said.

At some point, Mosca and the suspect got into an altercation, resulting in the suspect stabbing Mosca.

Mosca later died at a local hospital.

Friends said they didn't believe he knew the suspect.

Mosca was from Philadelphia and came to Los Angeles in pursuit of his Hollywood dreams. He worked on "Dr. Ken" as an extra and on " The People v. O. J. Simpson: American Crime Story."

Monterrosa is set to be arraigned next Wednesday in Van Nuys.

Note: The video in the media player above is from a previous report.

