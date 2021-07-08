localish

Rockstar Energy Drink Bike Park is a hidden heaven for thrill seekers

EMBED <>More Videos

Rockstar Energy Drink Bike Park is a hidden heaven for thrill seekers

HOUSTON, Texas -- Rockstar Energy Drink Bike Park is the ultimate place for thrill seekers whether youre young, old, a beginner or pro.

The 150,000 square foot park is one of the largest BMX parks in the country, and the most unique in Houston.

It has a world-class racetrack, concrete bowls, dirt jumps, pump tracks for all ages, a flatland freestyle area, and an amphitheater.

Anyone is welcome. Its free to enjoy, you just need to wear a helmet while riding.

To learn more about the park, visit their website.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
houstoncyclingktrkbicyclelocalish
LOCALISH
Rockstar Energy Drink Bike Park is a hidden heaven for thrill seekers
Washington Heights bookstore grows from pop-up to community force
Live with Kelly and Ryan Features Hometown Chefs
Try brunch on the go at this gourmet Long Island food truck
TOP STORIES
Will Delta variant bring new CA restrictions? Newsom weighs in
Man starts fire atop Boyle Heights church, jumps from roof to roof
Fans banned from Olympics; Tokyo under state of emergency
Slain mother of 8 honored at vigil days after missing son found safe
CA lawmakers approve $60M budget to fund wildlife crossings
Bullet pierces windshield of Redlands fire engine
Shorter working week trials an 'overwhelming success' in Iceland
Show More
Mask mandate returns at state Capitol after 9 test positive for COVID
SoCal doc goes to extra lengths for COVID safety on airplane
Dirt bike sales way up as people seek outdoor recreation
South LA fireworks explosion: Neighbors begin recovery process
WATCH TODAY: Newsom to discuss drought as heat wave hits state
More TOP STORIES News