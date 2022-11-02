How Rockwell's Bakery and Café in Villa Park shines with elaborate treats on Halloween

The popular bakery prides itself on it's lavish designs and the flavor is never sacrificed in the process.

Rockwell's Bakery and Café in Villa Park prides itself on it's lavish designs and the flavor is never sacrificed in the process.

VILLA PARK, Calif. (KABC) -- Rockwell's Bakery and Café in Villa Park served sweet and spooky-themed cakes and treats for Halloween.

They have pan-decorated custom cookies, cannoli and spooky holiday-themed cakes. The cakes can take up to seven days for decorators to complete.

Employees are kept busy, working on 200 Halloween-themed strawberries and baking custom cookies topped with chocolate skeletons and pumpkins.

"I don't want just a beautiful cake on the outside, I want a great-tasting cake on the inside, and out cakes are very much well known for that."

Rockwell's is open seven days a week for breakfast, lunch and dinner.

They offer decorating classes, live music and dancing on Fridays and Saturdays.

Customers say it's like family.

"The food is awesome, the waitresses take good care of you. It's more like a family here."