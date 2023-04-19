West Hollywood becomes 1st city in country to ban rodent glue traps

The city cited animal cruelty concerns and said it would be looking for alternatives soon.

WEST HOLLYWOOD, Calif. (KABC) -- The West Hollywood City Council unanimously voted to ban the sale and use of rodent glue traps, making it the first in the U.S. to have such ordinance.

The ban approved on Tuesday was led by Councilmember Lauren Meister and has been in the works for a year.

This isn't the first time the city paved the way when it comes to animal welfare. West Hollywood has also banned the sale of puppies at pet stores in addition to a fur ban and a ban on declawing cats.

"We are a city that's a city of compassion and a progressive city," said Meister. "So a progressive and compassionate city has to lead the way. So hopefully we will be a role model for other cities in banning these inhumane glue traps."

Meister said West Hollywood does not have a rodent or pest problem and said the sticky trays, which usually trap small critters and, in some cases, can be lethal for small animals, were banned because they simply hurt animals.

Other pest control options will be considered, according to the city.

"As the staff report highlights, animals that get stuck on glue traps are incapable of freeing themselves," said Courtney Penly, a West Hollywood resident and member of PETA who spoke during Tuesday's meeting.

Meister said the city's public facilities department would be looking into alternatives for the traps.

The ordinance goes into effect in one year.

