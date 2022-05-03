Politics

Newsom, state lawmakers vow to protect CA abortion rights after leaked Supreme Court docs

By
EMBED <>More Videos

California lawmakers slam leaked SCOTUS draft opinion

WEST HOLLYWOOD, Calif. (KABC) -- In 1993, West Hollywood became the nation's first declared pro-choice city. Now, almost three decades later, it's reaffirming its commitment to women's reproductive rights.

"We will make sure that all resources are available to residents not only of West Hollywood, but throughout Los Angeles County and to anyone who is in danger in their own hometown, in their own home state, this will be a refuge for everybody to be able to safely access the full range of reproductive healthcare services including abortion," said West Hollywood Councilmember Lindsey Horvath.

Leaked information about the U.S. Supreme Court justices poised to overthrow Roe v. Wade is sending shockwaves across the nation and Southern California.

Gov. Gavin Newsom and California lawmakers are now vowing to fight for a woman's right to choose.

Late Monday night, Newsom, Assembly Speaker Anthony Rendon and Senate President pro tem Toni Atkins said they'll propose an amendment to enshrine the right to choose in the state constitution so that there is no doubt as to the right to abortion in California.

Those lawmaker say we must act because, "we can't trust the Supreme Court."

City leaders in Los Angeles say that if the leaked Justice Samuel Alito draft is adopted, which would ban most abortions after 15 weeks, it's not something that they'll accept.

"It's unconstitutional. It's oppressive. It's egregious and it will impact the most vulnerable among us. People of color. Poor people. Young people and immigrants," said West Hollywood Mayor Lauren Meister.



Many California leaders echoed the same.

"I'm furious that my own daughters and sons could grow up in an America that is less free than the one they were born into," Newsom said. "We have to wake up. We have to fight like hell. We will not be silenced."

In West Hollywood, which has long been a supporter of abortion rights, LGBTQ leaders shared their outrage and determination.

"Being a mother is a gift, but women should give birth, because they want to, not because they are forced to," said Marquita Thomas, executive director of LGBTQ Chamber of Commerce. "Women have a right to govern our own bodies, make the decisions best for ourselves. This decision would be disastrous to the entire country."

That sentiment is what Eyewitness News is hearing across the state in the hours since the draft was leaked.

U.S. Sen. Alex Padilla, D-Calif., says it's time for Congress to get off the sidelines and protect the fundamental right to choose. Sen. Dianne Feinstein, D-Calif. says if Roe is overturned, women will be harmed and some will die.

"Here in California we stand so strongly for the rights and the values that we have fought for and protected long before Roe v. Wade in the state," said L.A. Mayor Eric Garcetti. "You either believe in the autonomy of women or you don't, in my opinion. Either you believe that they have rights or you don't and this is worrying."

"We don't know yet, we don't have confirmation that this is anything more than a draft. I would still hope that it is only that and if there is time for the Supreme Court to do the right thing and to continue the protection of all Americans rights."

READ MORE: Chief Justice Roberts confirms authenticity of leaked court draft suggesting Roe could be overturned
EMBED More News Videos

A leaked draft opinion suggests that the Supreme Court is poised to overturn the landmark 1973 Roe v. Wade case. Sandra Bookman has the latest.



Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
politicswest hollywoodcaliforniaabortioneric garcettidianne feinsteinalex padillasupreme courtjoe bidenu.s. & worldu.s. supreme court
Copyright © 2022 KABC Television, LLC. All rights reserved.
TOP STORIES
More ducks found shot to death at TeWinkle Park in Costa Mesa
Man convicted in 2019 double homicide in Newport Beach
Couple killed in hit-and-run crash on 91 Freeway near Compton
Chief justice confirms authenticity of leaked draft in abortion case
Missing inmate, corrections officer had 'special relationship': Police
Heard's motion to dismiss Depp's defamation suit partially rejected
Amazon announces SoCal expansion with 1,000 jobs in Santa Monica
Show More
Amid rising COVID cases, SoCal doctors seeing jump in another illness
Los Bukis Day declared in LA as legendary Mexican band announces tour
Suspects arrested after attempting to rob LA marijuana dispensary
New warning about rise in real estate money transfer scams
Planet Fitness offering free workouts for high school teens all summer
More TOP STORIES News