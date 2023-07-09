A major landslide forced at least 12 homes, some of which were deemed unstable, to evacuate in the Rolling Hills Estates.

Major landslide forces at least 12 homes to evacuate in Rolling Hills Estates

ROLLING HILLS ESTATES, Calif. (KABC) -- A major landslide forced at least 12 homes, some of which were deemed unstable, to evacuate in the Rolling Hills Estates.

The incident occurred on Peartree Lane and began when authorities noticed a land shift around 4 p.m. Saturday. Residents in the area reported that they started hearing cracking and popping noises as early as Thursday.

The impacted homes were initially given the option to leave, but were later evacuated, according to the Los Angeles County Fire Department. The electricity was also immediately turned off in the area.

The damage included cracks throughout the pavement and up the walls of many of the homes.

Other residents in the area said they were concerned more evacuations would be handed down.

"I was up actually, most of the night, worrying about what's going to happen," said Mimi Borg. "They told us that they would knock on our door if we had to be evacuated."

Utility crews were on scene to assess any damage to gas and power lines.

In a tweet Sunday morning, L.A. County Supervisor Janice Hahn said "significant land movement overnight" destroyed the homes.

The American Red Cross is helping to shelter the families impacted.