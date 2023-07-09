A major landslide continues to threaten more homes in Rolling Hills Estates after 12 were destroyed when the hillside gave way and began sliding into the canyon below on Saturday.

More people may need to evacuate as destroyed homes continue to slide in Rolling Hills Estates

Cracks and movement could be heard as Eyewitness News reported from the scene Sunday afternoon. Officials fear the continuing landslide will force more people to evacuate, leaving more residents devastated.

Homeowners new and seasoned in the neighborhood are left homeless after they were forced to evacuate shortly after a water leak was reported at around 4 p.m. Saturday on Peartree Lane. But residents say they had been hearing cracks under their homes as far back as Thursday.

"We thought something was amidst because all through the day and night we heard cracks in the house," said one resident evacuated, Weber Yen. "And then, you know, the frequency became more and more frequent."

A total of 16 people have been evacuated. They were given about 20 minutes to grab some things and leave their homes.

Other residents in the area said they were concerned more evacuations would be handed down.

"I was up actually, most of the night, worrying about what's going to happen," said Mimi Borg. "They told us that they would knock on our door if we had to be evacuated."

Utilities have been shut off in the area as officials investigate the landslide's cause.

One official speculated that it may have been caused by water evaporating in the ground.

In a tweet Sunday morning, L.A. County Supervisor Janice Hahn said "significant land movement overnight" destroyed the homes.

Hahn said the neighborhood was first built in 1978 and had been solid until this weekend.