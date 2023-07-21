An assistance center opened Thursday for everyone impacted by the massive landslide in Rolling Hills Estates.

Assistance center opens to aid residents impacted by Rolling Hills Estates landslide

ROLLING HILLS ESTATES, Calif. (KABC) -- An assistance center opened today for everyone impacted by the massive landslide in Rolling Hills Estates.

It's a one stop location where residents can meet with city, county, and state representatives, along with utility companies and other agencies.

Seventeen homes have been evacuated due to the landslide that began earlier this month.

Ten of the homes are heavily damaged or destroyed.

The center is open through Saturday.

The county also partnered with Airbnb to offer displaced residents 30 days of free stays at short-term rentals.

Meanwhile, geologists are assessing the area to determine what caused the slide.