Driver of stolen Rolls Royce leads CHP on high-speed chase in downtown Los Angeles

DOWNTOWN LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- The driver of a stolen Rolls Royce led authorities on a high-speed pursuit Wednesday that ended when the suspect entered a parking garage in downtown Los Angeles and apparently escaped.

Shortly before 11:30 a.m., the California Highway Patrol was chasing the blue luxury vehicle as made its way westbound on the 210 Freeway through Arcadia. The driver later exited the freeway and continued west on surface streets.

As the chase entered the city of Los Angeles, the CHP notified the LAPD, which joined the pursuit.

The car eventually went into a parking garage near the intersection of the L.A. Grand Hotel. Shortly afterward, all law enforcement vehicles stood down as a CHP helicopter continued to monitor the scene from overhead.

The Rolls Royce was stolen sometime Tuesday, a Highway Patrol spokesperson told ABC7. Where the theft took place was unclear, but the owner had been tracking the vehicle and gave the information to the CHP.