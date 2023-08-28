2 women allege sexual assault by Ron Jeremy at West Hollywood's Rainbow Bar

Two women are suing a West Hollywood restaurant, claiming they were sexually abused there by adult film star Ron Jeremy in 2017.

SANTA MONICA, Calif. (CNS) -- Two women are suing a West Hollywood restaurant, claiming they were sexually abused there by adult film star Ron Jeremy in 2017.

The women are identified only as Jane Doe 1 and Jane Doe 2 in the Santa Monica Superior Court negligence suit against the Rainbow Bar & Grill. The plaintiffs seek unspecified damages and do not name Jeremy as a defendant.

A representative for the Sunset Boulevard establishment did not immediately reply to a request for comment on the suit brought Monday.

Jeremy is facing rape and other charges involving 21 alleged victims dating back to 1996 after an August 2021 indictment, but criminal proceedings were suspended in March 2022 after one of his attorneys questioned his mental competency.

He is currently residing in a state-run mental health facility. Rainbow Bar and Grill's Yelp page has more than 1,000 customer reviews, the suit states. Included within those reviews are more than 50 mentioning Jeremy as a regular at the business, as well as multiple photos of him with patrons, according to the suit, which includes some of the images.

"Rainbow Bar and Grill employees would give permission and would knowingly allow Ron Jeremy to use the employees' restroom to sexually assault female patrons,'' the suit alleges.

Within 10 minutes of their arrival at the Rainbow Bar & Grill on March 17, 2017, Jeremy targeted the women by offering to buy them drinks, lingering with them and talking with the pair, their suit alleges.

The two women declined Jeremy's attempt to "make out'' with them, so he later approached Jane Doe 1, told her, "Let me show you something cool'' and inappropriately touched her without her consent, the suit states.

"Jane Doe 1 was mortified and violated and immediately sought refuge from Ron Jeremy,'' the suit states.

Jeremy subsequently moved Jane Doe 2's sleeveless shirt so as to expose her top side and then made an insensitive comment, the suit states.

Jeremy also offered the women the chance to use his private restroom so as to surpass the line at the regular bathroom, then followed them inside the restroom and tried to take suggestive photos of them, the suit states. Jane Doe 1 was able to walk out of the restroom, but Jane Doe 2 was not as fortunate and Jeremy continued to lewdly touch her, according to the suit.

"After being in the bathroom for what felt like an eternity, and without any aid, Jane Doe 2 shouted at Ron Jeremy to stop in the hope that the Rainbow Bar staff would hear her cries,'' the suit states.

Jane Doe 2 eventually escaped the restroom, but Jeremy continued to target the women as they tried to leave bar, according to the suit, which further states that the plaintiffs have suffered "great physical pain and mental suffering'' because of the alleged sexual assaults.

