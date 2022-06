WILMINGTON, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- The California Highway Patrol is asking the public to be on the lookout for a missing woman who is considered to be at-risk.They have issued a Silver Alert for 71-year-old Rosalie Herrera.She was last seen in Wilmington at around 4 p.m. Wednesday wearing a red USC sweatshirt and blue Dodgers cap.She's five feet six inches tall and weighs about 120 pounds.Herrera may be driving a 2004 black Toyota Avalon, with California license plate:Anyone who sees her should call 911 immediately.