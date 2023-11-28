Panorama City principal reflects on his friendship with Rosalynn Carter

The principal of a Panorama City school is remembering his friendship with former first lady Rosalynn Carter and the multiple times the Carters visited the school.

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- The principal of a Panorama City school is remembering his friendship with former first lady Rosalynn Carter and the multiple times the Carters visited the school.

It started with a letter nearly 40 years ago. Dan Horn, then a college student, wrote to the former first lady, and that started a decades-long friendship.

Horn is now the president and principal of St. Genevieve High School in Panorama City.

The Carters have had a relationship with St. Genevieve for decades.

St. Genevieve High School in Panorama City, which has maintained a friendship with Rosalynn Carter, is making a documentary about the former first lady.

"They in particular were attracted to the fact that we were a national school of character, and that we worked, and we do, we work every day and instill good character in our students," Horn said on what drew the Carters to the school.

Rosalynn Carter visited St. Genevieve twice and former President Jimmy Carter has visited three times. Their relationship with the school was even chronicled in a documentary produced by students and alumni.

Horn is in Georgia to attend the memorial services for the former first lady following her death earlier this month at the age of 96.

"I love her. I will say I love you, and I will be forever grateful for the friendship, and that we will do our best to carry on your legacy of making the world a better place," Horn said when asked how he would say his final goodbye.

Former first lady Rosalynn Carter's motorcade traveled from her small hometown of Plains, Georgia, to Atlanta Monday, where she is set to lie in repose for members of the public to pay their respects and share their final goodbyes.

She died peacefully in her Plains home on Nov. 19.

The CNN Wire contributed to this post.