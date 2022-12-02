Kern County sheriff's deputy sent to hospital after suspect shoots at deputies, authorities say

ROSAMOND, Calif. (KABC) -- A Kern County Sheriff's deputy was sent to the hospital early Friday morning after he was involved in a shooting in Rosamond in which a suspect shot at deputies, authorities said.

According to the Kern County Sheriff's Office, deputies were sent to the Sierra Vista Mobile Home Park after multiple calls began coming in about a person trying to open car doors.

Deputies saw a person matching the description reported in the 2900 block of Diamond Street but the suspect took off after they tried to make contact, according to authorities.

Investigators said they got to the suspect, who has not yet been identified, in a nearby alley where he or she shot at deputies.

The suspect took off again but was ultimately arrested in the 2900 block of Desert Street.

Details surrounding the deputy's injuries were not immediately released.

The incident remains under investigation.