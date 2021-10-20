acts of kindness

Roscoe's Chicken N' Waffles dedicates day to give back

The restaurant is using its Motivation for Change foundation to continue its pledge of public service and community empowerment.
LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- If you're a total Los Angeles foodie, this one's for you.

Not only did Roscoe's Chicken 'N Waffles proclaim Wednesday, Oct. 20, as National Chicken and Waffles Day, the popular food spot is using the day to give back.

To celebrating over 45 years of business, Roscoe's is introducing a new item called Waffle Tender for a limited time at select locations. Food lovers can also expect a new hot sauce, which is now available at all locations.

