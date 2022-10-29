Rose Bowl Stadium turns 100 years old

The Rose Bowl Stadium opened on Oct. 28, 1922. Folks across Southern California came out to tour the stadium for its birthday.

PASADENA, Calif. (KABC) -- On Oct. 28, 1922, the Rose Bowl Stadium opened. Friday marks the stadium's 100th birthday.

Throughout the years, the Rose Bowl Stadium has been nicknamed "America's stadium."

"If grandma or grandpa turns 100, you have a big party and you celebrate it, so we're really excited today is the 100th birthday of the Rose Bowl Stadium. We've been celebrating the centennial all year with events and activities, but today marks 100 years since the first event inside the stadium," said Jens Weiden, General Manager of the Rose Bowl Stadium.

For Pasadena Mayor Victor Gordo, it is a full circle moment. From selling footballs at the stadium at the age of 13, to celebrating the stadiums 100th birthday as mayor, he says he believes the stadium is the heart and soul of not just Pasadena, but California.

"The Rose Bowl is an economic engine for the entire state of California. Governor Newsom said it best when he said, 'First there was the gold rush, then there was the rose bowl, and I agree with that," Gordo said.

The Rose Bowl Stadium has hosted five NFL Super Bowls, two Olympic Games, with another on the way, and both the men's and women's FIFA World Cups.

In 1982, the stadium became the official home for the University of California, Los Angeles football team.

To celebrate 100 years of the stadium, landmarks across Southern California will light up gold, including Los Angeles City Hall, Los Angeles International Airport and SoFi Stadium.

