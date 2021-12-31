rose parade

Rose Parade 2022: What you need to know before heading to Pasadena's beloved annual event

PASADENA, Calif. (KABC) -- The 133rd Rose Parade will look different this year compared to those past, given that Saturday will be the first time the parade is held during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The list of items and activities that are and are not allowed, however, will largely stay the same.

The most common question, according to Pasadena Fire Chief Chad Augustin, comes from campers. They're allowed to set up at noon on Friday, with lows overnight hitting the 40s and, with that, the temptation to warm up with bonfires.

"And the answer to that is no," said Augustin. "You can have an approved commercial barbecue or approved commercial device. It has to be at least a foot off the ground, we ask 25 feet from a structure and you have to have an extinguisher in case there's a need of that."

No fireworks will be allowed either. The route and the Rose Bowl are both under temporary flight restrictions, so no drones.
Volunteers at a facility in Irwindale continued preparing floats for Pasadena's 133rd annual Rose Parade.


And as for the parade route ...

"At 10 p.m., it will be closed to all vehicle traffic except several emergency routes that cross the parade route. It will allow vehicles, general vehicles, to pass the parade route," said Lt. Bill Grisafe of the Pasadena Police Department. "At 7 a.m. the road will be completely closed. People will not be able to cross over the parade route."

And on Saturday, the day of the parade, officials want people to have fun -- responsibly.

"Any type of alcohol is not allowed on the parade route at all," said Grisafe.

Said Augustin: "That also increases your risk for hypothermia and dehydration, so bring warm fluids other than alcohol, good nourishment, and dress in layers."

Masks and proof of COVID-19 vaccination are required in ticketed areas.
