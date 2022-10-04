Tournament of Roses presents 2023 Royal Court

The seven members will ride down Colorado Boulevard in the Rose Parade on Jan. 2, 2023.

On Monday, the Tournament of Roses presented the seven members of the 2023 Royal Court.

PASADENA, Calif. (KABC) -- On Monday, the Tournament of Roses presented the 2023 Royal Court at the Tournament House in Pasadena. Out of 28 finalists, seven young women were named to be on the court.

"I feel it's unbelievable. I have no words. I feel speechless right now," said Salia Baligh from Alverno Heights Academy. "I came to do this to represent the deaf community. I am wearing my hearing aid. I really want to role model for someone that I wish I had when I was younger."

Each member of the Rose Court will serve as an ambassador of the Tournament of Roses and will attend community and press events. And each one will receive a $7,500 educational scholarship.

" [ I am ] still in shock. I think I'm still shaking a little bit, but overall so happy to be here and I'm so honored," said Michelle Cortez-Peralta from Pasadena High. "It's definitely about perseverance to get here...the nerve of going through the interviews just hoping for the best."

Applicants from 30 Pasadena area schools participated in the interview process. The committee selected each young lady on the court based on criteria like academic achievement, leadership and public speaking.

Also on the 2023 Royal Court are:

-Sahana Rajinikanthan from Arcadia High School

-Bella Ballard, the first to be on the court from the Ogburn Online School

-Zoe Denoncourt from John Marshal High School

-Uma Wittenberg from La Cañada High School

-Adrian Crick from Sequoyah High School

"I want to be a voice and represent young Black women and then also just anyone," Crick said.

The 104th Rose Queen will be announced and coronated Tuesday, Oct. 25.

