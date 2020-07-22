2-alarm blaze erupts at Rowland Heights strip mall

ROWLAND HEIGHTS, Calif. (KABC) -- Flames engulfed a part of a strip mall in Rowland Heights, prompting a large response from firefighters Tuesday night.L.A. County Fire Department crews responded to the two-alarm blaze that erupted at about 10 p.m. near Colima Road and Nogales Street.Plumes of black smoke rose to the sky near the edge of the strip mall as the roof of one of the businesses appeared to collapse.It was unclear how the fire started.