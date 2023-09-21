Neil Young returns to the Roxy Theatre for the 50th anniversary

Neil Young performed at the Roxy Theatre opening night in 1973.

WEST HOLLYWOOD (KABC) -- The legendary Roxy Theatre is celebrating its 50th anniversary. The City of West Hollywood honoring Wednesday as Roxy Theatre Day.

In 1973, Lou Adler and Elmer Valentine opened the Roxy with partners David Geffen, Elliot Roberts and Peter Asher.

They decided the strip needed a new rock bar.

"Elliot Roberts, who is no longer with us, was managing Neil Young," Adler said.

Neil Young with Crazy Horse, now known as The Santa Monica Flyers, performed the first three days it was open.

The Roxy soon became a destination for artists who had already made it, or were trying to.

Some acts seen on stage we Price, Elton John and comedy duo Cheech and Chong.

To celebrate 50 years of the Roxy and the bar upstairs called On the Rox, the Grammy Museum has an exhibit on display.

You can also check out some of the Roxy's rockin' history at the West Hollywood public library.

But the main event, is happening at the Roxy Wednesday night, with Neil Young and Crazy Horse returning to the stage.

"Celebrating the anniversary would be great on its own, but with Neil doing both ends of it, that's really something," Adler said.