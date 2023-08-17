What to know about RSV vaccines as pharmacies begin rollout

This fall, you will need your yearly flu shot, the new COVID vaccine and for many Americans - one more shot.

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- RSV kills thousands of people every winter. Now, three long-awaited immunizations are about to make their debut.

"The RSV vaccine has been six decades in the making, and it's pretty groundbreaking," said Dr. Shalika Katugaha.

For the first time, there are RSV vaccines for adults 60 and older and a preventative shot for babies 8 months and younger. RSV, or respiratory syncytial virus, mimics the common cold but can turn into pneumonia.

Infectious disease experts say babies, older people and anyone with a compromised immune system is at risk.

"RSV is transmitted when someone coughs or sneezes," Katugaha explained. "Then, another common way that people do get it, especially these older adults, is direct contact with the virus, which actually means kissing their grandchild and getting it from them exactly that way."

Severe cases can be deadly.

Katugaha says RSV is responsible for around 10,000 deaths in people over 60 and 60,000 to 160,000 hospitalizations in that age group.

For those 60 and older, there's a vaccine made by GSK sold under the brand name Arexvy. The second was created by Pfizer.

In clinical trials, the new RSV vaccine showed that the once-a-year shot lowered the risk of symptoms by 83% and severe illness by 94%.

"They are not live shots and so, they should be fine for anyone over 60 to get," said Katugaha.

For infants up to 8 months old who are entering their first RSV season, the monoclonal antibody Nirsevimab is recommended.

It's an intramuscular injection into the thigh.

Depending on your age, various shots, including the flu vaccine, are recommended this fall, and doctors say it's a good idea to get them all.

"Your body does not get too many vaccines. In fact, vaccines are our strength and our armor. They're what protect us, " said Katugaha.

Infectious disease also say since there's no treatment for RSV, prevention is key.