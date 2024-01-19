Health officials say the child, who wasn't a year old yet, died at the hospital after suffering from "respiratory difficulties."

Infant who died in Riverside County tested positive for RSV, health officials say

RIVERSIDE, Calif. (KABC) -- An infant from Riverside County who died earlier this month tested positive for RSV, health officials announced.

According to county health officials, the child, who wasn't a year old yet, died at the hospital after suffering from "respiratory difficulties."

No other information about the child was released.

The video featured in the media player above is the ABC7 Los Angeles 24/7 streaming channel

"Public Health mourns the loss of any life, but the death of a child is particularly difficult," said Public Health Director Kim Saruwatari. "It is a loss for the community and reminds us to rededicate ourselves to doing what we can to prevent such tragedies."

The death was reported as respiratory cases -- including respiratory syncytial virus (RSV), influenza and COVID -- have been rising across the country.

Health officials are urging those who are 32 through 36 weeks pregnant during September through January to get one dose of maternal RSV vaccine.

Immunization is also recommended for children younger than 8 months who were born during or are entering their first RSV season if the mother didn't get the RSV vaccine during her pregnancy.

The county said everyone 6 months or older should be vaccinated against the flu. The current COVID vaccines are also available to those 6 months or older.

For more information, visit RUHealth.org.