Crews battling large pallet yard fire in Riverside County

RIVERSIDE COUNTY, Calif. (KABC) -- Firefighters are battling a large pallet yard fire in the unincorporated area of Rubidoux in Riverside County Sunday night.The fire broke out in the 2400 block of Rubidoux Boulevard shortly after 8 p.m.The fire was upgraded to a 4 alarm fire calling for more resources, officials said. Four truck companies, 22 engines, and one dozer are among those extra resources called in to help battle the blaze.It was not immediately known if homes were threatened, but with gusty winds in the area, crews are concerned the flames could spread to nearby neighborhoods, according to officials. No injuries have been reported.The cause of the fire is under investigation.