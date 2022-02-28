Crews battling large pallet yard fire in Riverside County

EMBED <>More Videos

Crews battling large pallet yard fire in Riverside County

RIVERSIDE COUNTY, Calif. (KABC) -- Firefighters are battling a large pallet yard fire in the unincorporated area of Rubidoux in Riverside County Sunday night.

The fire broke out in the 2400 block of Rubidoux Boulevard shortly after 8 p.m.

The fire was upgraded to a 4 alarm fire calling for more resources, officials said. Four truck companies, 22 engines, and one dozer are among those extra resources called in to help battle the blaze.

It was not immediately known if homes were threatened, but with gusty winds in the area, crews are concerned the flames could spread to nearby neighborhoods, according to officials. No injuries have been reported.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updated information.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
riverside countysouthern californiafirefirefighters
Copyright © 2022 KABC Television, LLC. All rights reserved.
TOP STORIES
Borderline bar shooting hero killed in Newbury Park motorcycle crash
Parents in LA protest COVID-19 mask mandates still in place at schools
Japan says 'at least one' North Korea missile fired
Americans in Russia urged to consider leaving 'immediately'
Putin puts nuclear forces on alert as troops bombard Kyiv
Romney calls GOPers 'morons' for white supremacy event, Putin support
Nearly half of Biden's 500 million free COVID tests still unclaimed
Show More
Blake Lively, Ryan Reynolds to match donations for Ukrainian refugees
What are sanctions? A look at West's toughest measures yet on Russia
How NATO factors into the Ukraine-Russia conflict
Russian seizure of Chernobyl nuclear plant sparks health concerns
'Peace Paddle' event hopes to uplift young Black surfers in SoCal
More TOP STORIES News