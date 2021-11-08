Sports

Man falls 650 feet from NYC Marathon finish line, carried across by other runners

By Eyewitness News
EMBED <>More Videos

Marathon runners help man cross finish line

NEW YORK CITY -- New video shows a heartwarming moment at the finish line of the TCS New York City Marathon.

A TikTok user captured two runners who stopped to help a runner who couldn't make it any farther.

It happened just 650 feet from the finish line.

They picked him up and helped him make it across, with the crowd cheering the trio on the whole way.

The identities of the three are not yet known, but it was an inspirational finish.

Many say this year's marathon is symbolic of the city's perseverance and resiliency, getting to 50 years and crossing the finish line after battling back from what wasn't possible last year.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
sportsnew york city marathonrunningnycmarathon2021 tcs nyc marathonu.s. & worlddistance running
Copyright © 2021 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Stores kick off Black Friday but pandemic woes linger
Recent flash mob robberies bring out more security for Black Friday
Citadel Outlets open early for Black Friday shopping
Chase of box truck ends with suspect arrested in Compton
Stocks fall sharply on new COVID variant; Dow Jones loses 900 points
Massive blaze rips through commercial building south of DTLA
Thousands in SoCal without power on Thanksgiving during high winds
Show More
World takes action as new variant emerges in southern Africa
Dwayne Johnson gifts custom truck to SoCal fan
Wind destroys Burbank studio construction project
Deodorant recalled due to cancer-causing chemical
Customers with prepaid meals arrive to find IE Boston Market closed
More TOP STORIES News