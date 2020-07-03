Brush fire burning at least 70 acres near Running Springs

RUNNING SPRINGS, Calif. (KABC) -- A fire has burned at least 70 acres of brush near Running Springs on Friday, officials say.The "Mount R" fire is located off Old City Creek Road and Highway 330 behind the Seven Oaks Dam.It broke out in a drainage area and spread at a moderate to rapid rate. Fire agencies were mainly attacking it by the air. It was named for the mountain with the large letter "R" on the side.No injuries and no immediate threats to structures were reported.