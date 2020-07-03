Popular hiking trail Runyon Canyon to close for Fourth of July as COVID-19 cases surge

The trail will be closed starting at 5 p.m. Friday and will remain off limits all day on Saturday to prevent the spread of COVID-19, according to a tweet from L.A. Councilman David Ryu.
TRAIL CLOSURE: Runyon Canyon Park will be closed tonight at 5pm and will remain closed all day tomorrow, July 4th to help slow the spread of COVID-19. pic.twitter.com/IAHAG26z6B— David E. Ryu (@davideryu) July 3, 2020
Beaches up and down the Southern California coast are also closing down for the holiday weekend amid a spike in coronavirus cases and hospitalizations.
Normally around this time of year, people are flocking to beaches. But this year, nearly all beaches across Los Angeles and Orange counties -- as well as beaches in Ventura County -- will be closed to the public for the holiday weekend.