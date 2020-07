Popular hiking trail Runyon Canyon to close for Fourth of July as COVID-19 cases surge

TRAIL CLOSURE: Runyon Canyon Park will be closed tonight at 5pm and will remain closed all day tomorrow, July 4th to help slow the spread of COVID-19. pic.twitter.com/IAHAG26z6B — David E. Ryu (@davideryu) July 3, 2020

Beaches up and down the Southern California coast are closing down for the Fourth of July holiday weekend amid a spike in coronavirus cases and hospitalizations.

Runyon Canyon, one of the most popular hiking trails in Los Angeles, is joining the list of public spaces throughout the region that will be closed over the Fourth of July weekend.The trail will be closed starting at 5 p.m. Friday and will remain off limits all day on Saturday to prevent the spread of COVID-19, according to a tweet from L.A. Councilman David Ryu. Beaches up and down the Southern California coast are also closing down for the holiday weekend amid a spike in coronavirus cases and hospitalizations.Normally around this time of year, people are flocking to beaches. But this year, nearly all beaches across Los Angeles and Orange counties -- as well as beaches in Ventura County -- will be closed to the public for the holiday weekend.