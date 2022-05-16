LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Runyon Canyon Park welcomes you, but the parking lot does not.The popular hiking spot had been closed down in the name of COVID; but while the trail has reopened, the Mulholland entrance parking lot is still shut down."Obviously with COVID, when it hit everyone needed more access to being outside, not less. And so to make it more restrictive was not fair," said North Hollywood Resident Anna Stern.Stern and her husband hike Runyon because it is dog friendly.But parking here is quite the opposite. Stern called it "dangerous disaster." Cars are routinely tcketed and towed."So there's a ticket and there's a fee for the towing. So you end up spending $400, almost $500 just to get your vehicle back," Jamarr Johnson explained."We started a petition and if we stand up here and ask people to sign it, people are more than happy to sign it. We know that hundreds if not thousands of people want this lot reopened," said Stern.The petition has received more than 300 signatures so far.Runyon Canyon is one of the most popular LA hikes, seeing thousands of visitors hit the trail each weekend. And with limited street parking, park goers want answers from the city as to why public parking is being denied.Jamarr Johnson chooses to walk six miles from his home to Runyon each day and he has a theory."My personal opinion I think its up as part of the city's scheme to continue making money towing peoples cars on a regular basis," he said.Eyewitness News reached out to 4th District Councilwoman Nithya Raman and the City of Los Angeles Parks and Recreation, and have not heard back.