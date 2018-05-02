RV chase: Manhunt continues for domestic violence suspect in motorhome pursuit

EMBED </>More Videos

Domestic violence suspect Stephen Houk pictured, left, in an undated image provided by CHP and, right, in a mug shot from the Marion County Sheriff's Office in Oregon.

By and ABC7.com staff
LOS ANGELES (KABC) --
The manhunt continued Wednesday for a man who led police on a chase from Los Angeles to Bakersfield in an RV with two small children inside, as new details emerged about what triggered the pursuit.

The pursuit began in the Mid-Wilshire area Tuesday afternoon and wound up all the way in Shafter, where the motorhome got stuck in sand in an almond orchard.

SWAT officers quickly surrounded the RV. Police were able to rescue the 3-year-old first. A few minutes later, police went inside and found the 11-month-old. A dog that was in the vehicle was found safe as well, authorities said.
EMBED More News Videos

Police chased a possibly armed domestic violence suspect in an RV who had two young children with him from LA to Kern County.


Somehow, the suspect, 46-year-old Stephen Houk, got away. The California Highway Patrol is still actively searching him.

Houk was believed to have been involved in a domestic violence incident and had been chased earlier Tuesday by sheriff's deputies in the Santa Clarita area, until that pursuit was canceled.

In that incident, officials say Houk was involved in an argument with his wife in the parking lot of a Best Buy in Santa Clarita. He allegedly pointed a gun at her, forced her to leave the RV and threatened harm to their 3-year-old child, officials said.

Police said Houk is a registered sex offender from Oregon who is on parole for a sex offense. Oregon court records indicate he was convicted of one count of sodomy in 2002.

Police were chasing an armed domestic violence suspect in an RV and one or more children were believed to be with him.



Houk absconded from parole in 2016 and a warrant was issued for him, according to the sheriff's office in Marion County, Oregon.

He stopped going to treatment, stopped seeing his parole officer and changed residences without permission, officials said.

Los Angeles County officials say he never checked in with them regarding his presence as a registered sex offender in the county.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
high-speed chasepolice chasechildrensex offendersex crimeLos Angeles CountySanta Clarita
(Copyright ©2018 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
West Covina kickboxing coach arrested on suspicion of lewd acts with kids
Popular YouTuber identified in crash that killed mother, daughter
'Don't let your guard down,' federal officials tell Hawaii
Shooting in Altadena leaves one person wounded
2 killed in fiery tanker crash on 105 Freeway in Hawthorne
Food truck feeds drivers on 105 amid gridlock traffic after fiery crash
'Dodger Killer' Verlander dropped with $1M lunch bill in Beverly Hills
Elon Musk says Tesla will remain a public company
Show More
Japan's foreign minister says Japan House fosters good relationship with US
Japan House brings Japanese culture, innovation to Hollywood
Jonathan Gold tribute set for Sunday at LA City Hall
'Restoring Tomorrow' focuses on LA temple with deep roots in Hollywood
Child misconduct investigation widens for former Catholic priest arrested in Banning
More News