Police chased a possibly armed domestic violence suspect in an RV who had two young children with him from LA to Kern County.

The manhunt continued Wednesday for a man who led police on a chase from Los Angeles to Bakersfield in an RV with two small children inside, as new details emerged about what triggered the pursuit.The pursuit began in the Mid-Wilshire area Tuesday afternoon and wound up all the way in Shafter, where the motorhome got stuck in sand in an almond orchard.SWAT officers quickly surrounded the RV. Police were able to rescue the 3-year-old first. A few minutes later, police went inside and found the 11-month-old. A dog that was in the vehicle was found safe as well, authorities said.Somehow, the suspect, 46-year-old Stephen Houk, got away. The California Highway Patrol is still actively searching him.Houk was believed to have been involved in a domestic violence incident and had been chased earlier Tuesday by sheriff's deputies in the Santa Clarita area, until that pursuit was canceled.In that incident, officials say Houk was involved in an argument with his wife in the parking lot of a Best Buy in Santa Clarita. He allegedly pointed a gun at her, forced her to leave the RV and threatened harm to their 3-year-old child, officials said.Police said Houk is a registered sex offender from Oregon who is on parole for a sex offense. Oregon court records indicate he was convicted of one count of sodomy in 2002.Houk absconded from parole in 2016 and a warrant was issued for him, according to the sheriff's office in Marion County, Oregon.He stopped going to treatment, stopped seeing his parole officer and changed residences without permission, officials said.Los Angeles County officials say he never checked in with them regarding his presence as a registered sex offender in the county.