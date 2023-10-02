Funeral services for slain LA County Deputy Ryan Clinkunbroomer announced

Funeral services for Los Angeles County Sheriff's Deputy Ryan Clinkunbroomer, who was shot and killed last month in Palmdale, have been announced.

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Funeral services for Los Angeles County Sheriff's Deputy Ryan Clinkunbroomer, who was shot and killed last month in an ambush in Palmdale, have been announced.

Services will be held on Thursday, Oct. 5, at the Cathedral of Our Lady of the Angels, at 9:30 a.m.

Members and personnel from local, state, and federal law enforcement agencies will join the family to pay tribute to the fallen deputy. The funeral procession from the church to the cemetery will be exclusively for family only and will be led by uniformed patrol motorcycle units.

A portion of the services will be streamed live on the church's website.

The following streets will be closed on Thursday at 6 a.m.

Westbound lanes of West Temple Street, between North Grand Avenue and North Hill Street; eastbound lanes will remain temporarily open.

All north and southbound lanes of North Hill Street, between 1st Street and Ord Street, will be closed.

All of Temple Street between North Grand Avenue and North Los Angeles Street will be closed.

A suspect was arrested a few days after Clinkunbroomer was killed. His preliminary hearing is scheduled for November.