Santa Clarita community honors slain deputy with candlelight vigil: 'He will be missed'

SANTA CLARITA, Calif. (KABC) -- The community of Santa Clarita gathered for a candlelight vigil to honor a Los Angeles County sheriff's deputy who was shot and killed while on duty.

Orange candle flames illuminated Marketplace Park on Sunday as hundreds of community members mourned one of their own, 30-year-old Deputy Ryan Clinkunbroomer.

"Ryan showed up to work daily with a big affectionate smile on his face. He had a big heart and cared deeply about those around him," said LASD Capt. Joshua Bardon.

Clinkunbroomer was fatally shot while inside his patrol car last weekend in what authorities described as an ambush just outside of the Palmdale sheriff's station.

A good Samaritan found the deputy unconscious inside the patrol car. He was quickly rushed to the Antelope Valley Medical Center in Lancaster where he later died.

"He loved life, loved people, loved to help. He will be missed," said Shauna O'Hara of Orange County.

Clinkunbroomer grew up in Santa Clarita. The marching band at West Ranch High School, his alma mater, performed at the vigil.

Friends and family were in attendance, but so were many others that didn't personally know him. Despite that, many left written messages like "Thank you for your service" on a banner.

"It's a time for healing. It's a time for sorrow, supporting the family - supporting each other. Because in our community, we love our law enforcement," said Santa Clarita resident Bernard Gonzales.

Another message of support came from Clinkunbroomer's favorite NFL team. The Miami Dolphins on Sunday posted a photo on social media showing a custom jersey for the slain deputy.

A suspect was arrested a few days after Clinkunbroomer was killed. His preliminary hearing is scheduled for November.