Corona shooting: Rylee Goodrich, 1 of 2 teens killed in movie theater, honored at memorial

CORONA, Calif. (KABC) -- Friends and family gathered for an emotional memorial service for one of the two teenagers gunned down inside a Corona movie theater.

Hundreds gathered Saturday at Crossroads Christian Church to remember Rylee Goodrich. Many in attendance, including her family, were wearing the 18-year-old's favorite color: pink.

Goodrich and 19-year-old Anthony Barajas were shot execution-style while watching a movie at a theater in July, a crime which has left so many shattered.

"Those that know Rylee and... those that didn't know her personally have endured this pain. It hurts a whole town, a community. It's grief upon grief," said the church's Pastor Doug Husen.

The lobby of the church was filled with pictures of Goodrich and her letterman jacket from Corona High School.

Friends say the athlete's faith was a key part of her life.

As they honored the young life cut short, much of the focus was on helping her grieving family.

"Everyone's going to have the opportunity to embrace this family, to encourage them, support them," the pastor added.

Following Saturday's service, Goodrich was laid to rest.

The 20-year-old suspect arrested for the double murder is due in court later this month.

