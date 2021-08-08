Corona movie theater shooting: Rylee Goodrich remembered with paddle-out ceremony in OC

The 18-year-old was a beloved daughter, sister and friend to those who knew her best.
"(The) most amazing girl I ever met. She was like a little sister to me, my best friend, and there are no words to describe her because she's one of a kind," said Shane Batilaran.
Goodrich was shot and killed on July 26 while watching a movie at a Corona movie theater with 19-year-old Anthony Barajas, who was also killed.
The suspect, Joseph Jimenez, was later arrested and is facing two counts of murder with special circumstance allegations, making him eligible for the death penalty.
On the beach, Rylee's grieving parents and younger sister were comforted by those who gathered for the celebration of life paddle-out.
Following a prayer circle, they hit the waves with flowers clenched tight to them as they swam out for her.
"We gathered to heal, get in the water together and honor her through a paddle-out," said Jake Tellkamp. "It's a surfer's send-off, this was her favorite beach and it's a place (where) she'd come and watch her dad surf all the time."
The send-off was marked with flowers thrown into a circle and splashes for a young woman who touched so many lives with her own.
"I think she'd be super stoked to see all of her dad's friends, all here, and just to see the impact she made on our community," Tellkamp added. "She was such a bright light, someone that really radiated a lot of love and positivity...and I think it really shows by the turnout today."