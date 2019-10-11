Saddleridge Fire

Saddleridge Fire: Flames engulf Porter Ranch homes

PORTER RANCH, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Multiple homes were seen engulfed in flames in Porter Ranch as the Saddleridge Fire raged.

One house was see fully engulfed in flames along Laughton Way. The flames spread to at least one other home nearby with the roof catching on fire. Embers were also seen jumping off the bigger flames onto surrounding brush and trees.

Residents were seen jumping into their cars so they could evacuate the area.

No firefighters were seen at the scene at the time, though a firefighting helicopter was seen in the distance.

