LA County announces new 'safer-at-home' order that allows some additional businesses to reopen

The announcement comes after county Public Health Director Dr. Barbara Ferrer said that health order will "most certainty" remain in place, in some form, for the next three months. The newly issued order replaces the previous one, which was set to expire this Friday, but does not have an end date.
Under the new order, all retailers can now open for curbside pickup, with the exception of those in shopping malls and centers. Manufacturing and logistic businesses that supply those retailers can now also reopen.
A variety of outdoor spaces for low-contact recreational activities can also now reopen. That includes, tennis courts, pickleball courts, shooting and archery, equestrian centers, bike parks and community gardens.
The same precautions, such as physical distancing and face coverings, are still required under the new order. The public is still not allowed to enter of these businesses.
DEVELOPING: This story will be updated as more information becomes available.