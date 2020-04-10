Coronavirus California

Coronavirus: Los Angeles County extends 'safer at home' order until May 15, issues requirements on face coverings

By ABC7.com staff
LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Health and elected officials on Friday announced the "safer at home" order that has been in effect throughout Los Angeles County since last month will be extended until at least May 15.

The announcement was made during the county's daily briefing, where officials also said face coverings will be required in public countywide beginning at midnight on April 15.

"We're extending the health officer orders -- which, as you know, require a fair amount of distancing and continue to keep in place closures of non-essential business -- not because everything everyone has been doing isn't working...it's because it is working. We know it's effective, but we still have a ways to go in order to both protect the lives of people who live in our county and to make sure that our health care system remains fully able to service all who need their care," said Dr. Barbara Ferrer, director of the Department of Public Health.

The new health order requires each essential business to implement and document a social distancing and sanitation plan, and requires the plan to be visibly posted at the front of individual business locations.

How to stay safe when going out in public for essentials such as food, gas
EMBED More News Videos

Amid the coronavirus emergency, people are being urged to limit the time they spend in public. But there are essential items that consumers may have to leave their house for.



Employers must also provide cloth face coverings to their employees, according to the order, while members of the public must wear such coverings when visiting those businesses or when they are in close contact with others.

Cities in Los Angeles County can be more restrictive, but not less, than what the health order requires, officials said.

Ferrer also confirmed the flattening of the curve as a result of Los Angeles County residents heeding the "safer-at-home" order.

Here's how staying at home can slow COVID-19 spread and flatten the curve
EMBED More News Videos

Governments around the country are looking at ways to curb the spread of the deadly novel coronavirus. One way is to institute a shelter-in-place-order. But what does that mean and how does it work? We broke it down for you.



Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti said people may be cited for not wearing masks in public after the order goes into effect.

Pasadena and Long Beach, which have their own respective health departments, have been implementing their own guidelines.

Stay fit while staying at home with these easy at home workouts
EMBED More News Videos

HOME WORKOUT: As the coronavirus pandemic is keeping more folks cooped indoor, here are some simple exercise tips to stay fit at home during coronavirus pandemic.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnesslos angeles countyface maskbusinessoutbreakcoronavirus californiacoronavirusgrocery storestay at home orderviruscoronavirus los angelescovid 19
Copyright © 2020 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS CALIFORNIA
Mayor Garcetti gives daily COVID-19 briefing - LIVE
COVID-19: LA County officials report 55 new deaths, 851 new cases
Coronavirus: USC sued over campus fee refunds
Garcetti says timeline unclear for when some LA businesses can reopen
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Some LA County COVID restrictions to be lifted Friday
Mayor Garcetti gives daily COVID-19 briefing - LIVE
Newport Beach gets approval to reopen beaches with modifications
Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg discharged from hospital, is 'doing well'
Court upholds California ban on church services in pandemic
COVID-19: Governor announces expansion of worker's compensation
COVID-19 treatment: SoCal doctor discusses remdesivir, plasma, herd immunity
Show More
Security company Allied Universal hiring 500 workers in LA County
Coronavirus could worsen impact of SoCal heat wave
Professor researching COVID-19 killed in apparent murder-suicide
COVID-19: LA County officials report 55 new deaths, 851 new cases
Tips to cut energy bills amid coronavirus stay-at-home orders
More TOP STORIES News