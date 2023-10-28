Food distribution events and other efforts are underway to help truck drivers, mechanics and others impacted by the Hollywood strike who aren't in the actors union.

Off-camera workers impacted by actors strike getting help from food drives

SANTA CLARITA, Calif. (KABC) -- Miles away from the picket lines where actors have been on strike more than 100 days, efforts were underway to help off-camera workers impacted by the Hollywood strike.

Truck drivers, mechanics, craft workers - many professions that serve the entertainment industry are losing work from the SAG-AFTRA strike.

On Friday, a food distribution event was helping those workers make ends meet. Canned goods, protein, produce - even non-food items like diapers were being distributed for workers impacted by the actors strike.

Members of other unions that aren't on strike themselves understand the need for the walkout, said leaders of those other labor groups.

"They're understanding that it's a fight that needs to happen," said Lindsay Dougherty, a regional vice president with the Teamsters. "It's just a little bit difficult for them because they're not working - but it's not their strike."

Friday was the 106th day of the SAG-AFTRA strike. The writers union settled its strike earlier this month.

The union described ongoing talks as productive and on Friday said work toward a resolution will continue over the weekend.