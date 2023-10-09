WGA members overwhelmingly ratify new deal with Hollywood studios

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Members of the Writers Guild of America overwhelmingly ratified a new labor contract with Hollywood studios, the union announced Monday, closing the book on a strike that helped bring film and TV production to a halt.

Of those who cast ballots, 99% voted in favor, WGA leaders said in a message to union members.

A statement from the union said 8,525 votes were cast, and 8,435 were in favor, with only 90 no votes.

"We would not have been able to achieve this industry-changing contract without WGA Chief Negotiator Ellen Stutzman, Negotiating Committee Cochairs Chris Keyser and David Goodman, the entire WGA Negotiating Committee, strike captains, lot coordinators, and the staff that supported every part of the negotiation and strike action," said a statement from WGA presidents Meredith Stiehm and Lisa Takeuchi Cullen.

The new pact will be in place through May 1, 2026.

The three-year deal was announced Sept. 24 following five straight days of talks between negotiators for the WGA and the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers, which represents Hollywood studios.

Meanwhile, Hollywood actors remain on strike.

