SAG-AFTRA is reporting progress in contract negotiations with the studios. The current actors' contract expires Friday, but union leaders say they are optimistic they can reach a deal.

What to know about SAG-AFTRA negotiations with Hollywood studios as current contract set to expire

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- SAG-AFTRA is reporting progress in contract negotiations with the studios.

The current actors' contract expires Friday, but union leaders say they are optimistic they can reach a deal.

In a video message to members, SAG-AFTRA president Fran Drescher and lead negotiator Duncan Crabtree-Ireland stressed the talks have been productive.

"It's very confidential what's going on in there, but I just want to assure you that we are an having extremely productive negotiations," Drescher said in the video.

Media experts say a message like this is a bit unusual. Normally both sides don't comment at all during negotiations.

"It seems like they're trying to say they're making progress, that we could be coming to a deal sooner rather than later, and actors should not be worried about a strike," Alex Kerai of CableTV.com said. "But at the same time it could be them saying get ready for it."

SAG-AFTRA is negotiating for film and TV actors, voiceover artists, extras and more who all have different issues.

This comes as members of the Writers Guild continue their strike. They took to the streets back on May 2. The WGA wants increased pay, better residuals and minimum staffing requirements.

"The career of writing is in danger," WGA member Bill Wolkoff said. "It's harder and harder for writers to make a career."

All three unions have some similar issues including streaming and AI, or artificial intelligence.

The Directors Guild just reached an agreement and addressed it by saying that AI cannot replace duties performed by members.

"The writers won't be going back to the table until at least July 1, and that's really tough for a lot of people who are on the picket lines, but at the same time the hope is that together if SAG-AFTRA and the DGA come to a deal, some of those terms can be used for the writers down the line," Kerai said.

SAG-AFTRA has just a few days to work out an agreement. The contract deadline is Friday.