"Everything, Everywhere All at Once" won top honors at the 29th SAG Awards, making the film look like a frontrunner in the Oscars race.

SAG Awards voters show support for 'Everything, Everywhere All at Once'

LOS ANGELES -- We are close to Oscar Sunday, and if you want to look for a frontrunner, the place to look would be "Everything, Everywhere All at Once."

The inventive inter-dimensional adventure was the big winner Sunday at the 29th Screen Actors Guild Awards.

Veteran actor 94-year-old James Hong celebrated the Outstanding Ensemble win with his castmates in "Everything" at the the SAG ceremony in Century City.

The film won four SAG awards. It also won the top prize at Saturday's Producers Guild Awards. Honors also went to Michelle Yeoh who won Female Actor in a Leading Role.

"I think if I speak my heart will explode!" said Yeoh.

Yeoh's co-stars, veteran actress Jamie Lee Curtis and Ke Huy Quan, also won for their supporting roles. Quan is the first Asian actor to win the award in this category.

"This moment no longer belongs to just me... it also belongs to everyone who has asked for change," said Quan.

Directors Guild awards top prize to 'Everything, Everywhere All at once'

Brendan Fraser took Male Actor in a Leading Role for the drama "The Whale." His emotional speech spoke to dreamers everywhere.

"Believe me, if you stay in there and put one foot in front of the other, you'll get to where you need to go. Have courage!" said Fraser.

On the television side, "The White Lotus" took the Actor for Ensemble in a Drama Series.

ABC's "Abbott Elementary" was awarded the Actor for Outstanding Ensemble in a Comedy Series.

And one of the evening's most emotional moments came from a tribute to the Lifetime Achievement Award winner, Sally Field.

"I worked my whole life," said Field, "I've ridden the highs, and tried to learn from the lows, and in all of these almost 60 years there is not a day that I don't feel quietly thrilled to call myself an actor."

There's one more stop to culminate this year's awards circuit: The 95th Oscars.

Mark your calendar: March 12 is Oscar Sunday. The 2023 Oscars air live at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT on ABC. After the last award is handed out, stay with "On The Red Carpet" for continuing coverage. Be sure to follow @OnTheRedCarpet on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and TikTok for all your Oscar news and information. Click here to download our CTV apps to watch "On The Red Carpet" wherever you stream.