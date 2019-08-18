San Bernardino assistant superintendent arrested on child porn charges

HIGHLAND, Calif. (KABC) -- A San Bernardino City Schools official is accused of possession and distribution of child pornography.Perry Wiseman, the assistant superintendent of the San Bernardino City Unified School District, was arrested Friday on multiple charges.San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department investigators say the images appear to be from the internet, and not of students from the district.Wiseman reportedly had limited interactions with students.He is is scheduled to be arraigned next week.Anyone with information is urged to contact the Specialized Investigation Division, Crimes Against Children Detail, Detective Brian Arias 909-387-3615. Callers wishing to remain anonymous are urged to call the We-Tip Hotline at 1-800-78-CRIME (27463) or www.wetip.com.