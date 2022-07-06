Suspect IDed in San Bernardino burglary is linked by DNA to sexual assault case, authorities say

SAN BERNARDINO, Calif. (KABC) -- A man who was identified was a suspect in a San Bernardino residential burglary has also now been linked to a sexual assault case through DNA evidence, authorities said.

Investigators identified the suspect as 31-year-old Anthony Cifuentes, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department.

According to the agency, Cifuentes was recorded on surveillance video standing over the homeowners as they slept during the February burglary.

As part of the investigation into the break-in, authorities say DNA evidence has now linked Cifuentes to a sexual assault case.

He was arrested in April and is facing charges of rape, assault with the intent commit rape and two counts of burglary charges, the Sheriff's Department said.
