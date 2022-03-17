Technology

Device uses eye movement to give voice to San Bernardino County children with disabilities

HESPERIA, Calif. (KABC) -- Incredible technology is helping students with disabilities in San Bernardino County connect with their loved ones.

One 12-year-old boy, who uses a wheelchair and can't talk, has learned to use a device called the Tobii Dynavox to "speak with his eyes." The device allows him to use his eye gaze to select words and phrases.

The special technology helped him say "I love you" to his mom for the first time.

It's also helped dozens of other students with disabilities as well.

The San Bernardino County Superintendent of Schools demonstrated the technology at an elementary school in Hesperia earlier this week.

"The ability to offer and use technology allows students who are 8, 9, 12 years old to talk with their eyes and other ways is just one example of how County Schools is working to transform lives through education," the San Bernardino County Superintendent of Schools said in a statement.

